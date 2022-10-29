 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blank check: Amboy/La Moille Co-Op writes off Farmer City Blue Ridge with nothing but zeroes 48-0

  • 0

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op's defense throttled Farmer City Blue Ridge, resulting in a 48-0 shutout on October 29 in Illinois football.

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op jumped in front of Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Clippers fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Amboy/La Moille Co-Op and Farmer City Blue Ridge were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Clippers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News