Blank check: Amboy/La Moille Co-Op writes off Farmer City Blue Ridge with nothing but zeroes 48-0

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op's defense throttled Farmer City Blue Ridge, resulting in a 48-0 shutout on October 29 in Illinois football.

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op jumped in front of Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Clippers fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Amboy/La Moille Co-Op and Farmer City Blue Ridge were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Clippers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

