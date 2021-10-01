Bismarck-Henning shrugs off deficit to defeat Catlin Salt Fork 54-41

Bismarck-Henning trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 54-41 win over Catlin Salt Fork in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Storm authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Blue Devils 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Bismarck-Henning broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 54-41 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.