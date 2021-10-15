Bismarck-Henning pockets narrow victory over Westville 19-13

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bismarck-Henning's direction just enough to squeeze past Westville 19-13 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 13-7 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
The third quarter gave the Blue Devils a 19-7 lead over the Tigers.
The Blue Devils fended off the Tigers' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
