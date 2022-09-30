Bismarck-Henning nets nifty victory over Catlin Salt Fork 43-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Henning survived Catlin Salt Fork in a 43-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Storm took a 21-7 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

Catlin Salt Fork enjoyed a 35-13 lead over Bismarck-Henning to start the fourth quarter.

A 30-7 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Blue Devils' defeat of the Storm.

Last season, Bismarck-Henning and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on October 1, 2021 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Gilman Iroquois West in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

