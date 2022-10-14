 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Henning hits passing gear early to lap Westville 52-7

Bismarck-Henning wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-7 victory over Westville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Bismarck-Henning opened with a 25-7 advantage over Westville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 32-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Bismarck-Henning pulled to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Bismarck-Henning and Westville faced off on October 15, 2021 at Westville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Westville took on Fithian Oakwood on October 1 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

