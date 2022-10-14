Bismarck-Henning hits passing gear early to lap Westville 52-7

Bismarck-Henning wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-7 victory over Westville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Bismarck-Henning opened with a 25-7 advantage over Westville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 32-7 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Bismarck-Henning pulled to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.