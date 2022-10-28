 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck-Henning exhales after close call with Westville 43-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bismarck-Henning nipped Westville 43-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bismarck-Henning a 21-14 lead over Westville.

The Blue Devils registered a 28-21 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers' 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Bismarck-Henning and Westville played in a 19-13 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 14, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Westville and Bismarck-Henning took on Westville on October 14 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.

