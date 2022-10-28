Bismarck-Henning exhales after close call with Westville 43-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bismarck-Henning nipped Westville 43-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Bismarck-Henning a 21-14 lead over Westville.
The Blue Devils registered a 28-21 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.
Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers' 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.
The last time Bismarck-Henning and Westville played in a 19-13 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
