Bismarck-Henning exhales after close call with Westville 43-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bismarck-Henning nipped Westville 43-35 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bismarck-Henning a 21-14 lead over Westville.

The Blue Devils registered a 28-21 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers' 14-7 advantage in the final quarter.

