Big start becomes big finish as Sterling bowls over Chicago Goode 50-8

NASA would envy the blast off Sterling authored on Friday while dispatching Chicago Goode 50-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Sterling a 21-0 lead over Chicago Goode.

The Golden Warriors fought to a 36-8 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Golden Warriors outscored the Knights 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

