NASA would envy the blast off Sterling authored on Friday while dispatching Chicago Goode 50-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Sterling a 21-0 lead over Chicago Goode.
The Golden Warriors fought to a 36-8 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Golden Warriors outscored the Knights 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 21, Chicago Goode squared off with Chicago Dyett in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.