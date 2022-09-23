 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big start becomes big finish as Peoria Notre Dame bowls over Granite City 40-14

Peoria Notre Dame left no doubt in recording a 40-14 beating of Granite City in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Peoria Notre Dame jumped in front of Granite City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Irish's offense breathed fire in front for a 34-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Granite City inched back to a 40-7 deficit.

The Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 9, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bloomington and Granite City took on Champaign Central on September 9 at Granite City High School. Click here for a recap

