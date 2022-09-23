Big start becomes big finish as Peoria Notre Dame bowls over Granite City 40-14

Peoria Notre Dame left no doubt in recording a 40-14 beating of Granite City in Illinois high school football on September 23.
Peoria Notre Dame jumped in front of Granite City 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Irish's offense breathed fire in front for a 34-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Granite City inched back to a 40-7 deficit.
The Irish maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Bloomington and Granite City took on Champaign Central on September 9 at Granite City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.