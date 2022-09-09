Beyond regulation: Paxton-Buckley-Loda finds victory in OT over Bloomington Central Catholic 28-25

Paxton-Buckley-Loda required extra time, but it got the job done against Bloomington Central Catholic in a 28-25 affair in Illinois high school football on September 9.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda moved in front of Bloomington Central Catholic 22-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Panthers and the Saints locked in a 22-22 stalemate.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 6-3 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on September 10, 2021 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
