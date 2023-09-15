Bethany Okaw Valley's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Argenta-Oreana 41-6 for an Illinois high school football victory at Bethany Okaw Valley High on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Bombers' expense.

Bethany Okaw Valley thundered to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.