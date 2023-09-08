Bethany Okaw Valley earned a convincing 33-12 win over Toledo Cumberland on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The Timberwolves' offense thundered in front for a 27-6 lead over the Pirates at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

