Bethalto Civic Memorial hammers Taylorville into submission 56-12

Bethalto Civic Memorial swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Taylorville 56-12 on October 22 in Illinois football.

The Eagles' offense stomped on to a 42-12 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

The Eagles' power showed as they carried a 56-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for Taylorville as it could not cut into its deficit in the first and fourth quarters.

