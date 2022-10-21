Bethalto Civic Memorial can't recover from Taylorville's early bolt 34-14

Taylorville tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-0 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.

Taylorville struck to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Tornadoes and the Eagles were both scoreless.

