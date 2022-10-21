Bethalto Civic Memorial can't recover from Taylorville's early bolt 34-14

Taylorville tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Bethalto Civic Memorial 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave Taylorville a 14-0 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.
Taylorville struck to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Tornadoes and the Eagles were both scoreless.
The last time Bethalto Civic Memorial and Taylorville played in a 56-12 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 7, Taylorville squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.