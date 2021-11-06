Benton darts by Monticello in easy victory 42-12

Benton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 42-12 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 22 , Monticello squared up on Tolono Unity in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Rangers jumped in front of the Sages 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Rangers' offense pulled ahead to a 35-6 lead over the Sages at halftime.
Benton's dominance showed as it carried a 42-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the fourth quarter.
