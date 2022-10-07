Bent but not broken: Stanford Olympia weathers scare to dispatch Pleasant Plains 24-15

Yes, Stanford Olympia looked relaxed while edging Pleasant Plains, but no autographs please after its 24-15 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Pleasant Plains authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Stanford Olympia at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 16-9 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Stanford Olympia jumped to a 24-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.