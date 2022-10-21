Bent but not broken: Pleasant Plains weathers scare to dispatch New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 28-21

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pleasant Plains didn't mind, dispatching New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 28-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.
The start wasn't the problem for New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Pleasant Plains through the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Pretzels at the intermission.
Pleasant Plains moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pretzels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
