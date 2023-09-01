Belleville Althoff dominated from start to finish in an imposing 46-13 win over Decatur St. Teresa in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Belleville Althoff breathed fire in front of Decatur St. Teresa 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Belleville Althoff pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.