Belleville Althoff Catholic's initial burst stymies Shelbyville 38-34

Belleville Althoff Catholic raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 38-34 win over Shelbyville on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Belleville Althoff Catholic struck in front of Shelbyville 31-8 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Shelbyville came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Belleville Althoff Catholic 34-31.

It took a 7-0 rally, but the Crusaders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

