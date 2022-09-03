Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Springfield 56-13

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin zipped to a quick start to key a 56-13 win over Springfield at Springfield High on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened an enormous 42-6 gap over the Senators at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 56-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

