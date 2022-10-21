 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beginning was the end: Pekin opens an early gap to jar East Peoria 50-6

Pekin scored early and often in a 50-6 win over East Peoria in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pekin drew first blood by forging a 29-0 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.

The Dragons registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

East Peoria bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 50-6.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Pekin and East Peoria faced off on October 15, 2021 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Pekin squared off with Canton in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

