Beginning was the end: Pekin opens an early gap to jar East Peoria 50-6

Pekin scored early and often in a 50-6 win over East Peoria in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Pekin drew first blood by forging a 29-0 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.
The Dragons registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.
East Peoria bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 50-6.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Pekin and East Peoria faced off on October 15, 2021 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 7, Pekin squared off with Canton in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.