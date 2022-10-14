 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Beginning was the end: Fithian Oakwood opens an early gap to jar Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13

  • 0

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Fithian Oakwood used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fithian Oakwood drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Georgetown-Ridge Farm after the first quarter.

The Comets' offense charged in front for a 33-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Comets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Buffaloes 8-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with October 15, 2021 at Fithian Oakwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 1, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Westville in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News