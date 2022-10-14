Beginning was the end: Fithian Oakwood opens an early gap to jar Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Fithian Oakwood used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Georgetown-Ridge Farm 48-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fithian Oakwood drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Georgetown-Ridge Farm after the first quarter.

The Comets' offense charged in front for a 33-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Comets put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Buffaloes 8-6 in the last stanza.

