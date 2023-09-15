Beardstown grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 46-44 win against Jacksonville Routt at Beardstown High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Beardstown a 30-14 lead over Jacksonville Routt.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 30-16 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Jacksonville Routt and Beardstown faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Jacksonville Routt faced off against White Hall North Greene.

