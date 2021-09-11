 Skip to main content
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Virden North Mac past Olney Richland County 34-6

Virden North Mac stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Olney Richland County during this Illinois football game.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 20-6 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Virden North Mac's power showed as it carried a 34-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Virden North Mac's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the fourth quarter.

