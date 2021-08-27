 Skip to main content
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Mt. Zion past Bartonville Limestone 44-13

Mt. Zion broke out to an early lead and topped Bartonville Limestone 44-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Mt. Zion's might showed as it carried a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mt. Zion's offense stomped on to a 24-6 lead over Bartonville Limestone at halftime.

Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

