Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Mt. Zion past Bartonville Limestone 44-13

Mt. Zion broke out to an early lead and topped Bartonville Limestone 44-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Mt. Zion's might showed as it carried a 38-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mt. Zion's offense stomped on to a 24-6 lead over Bartonville Limestone at halftime.
Mt. Zion drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.
