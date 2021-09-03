Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Chatham Glenwood past Decatur Eisenhower 42-6

Chatham Glenwood scored early and often in a 42-6 win over Decatur Eisenhower for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

Chatham Glenwood stomped on over Decatur Eisenhower when the fourth quarter began 42-6.

Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 42-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

