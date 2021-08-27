Batavia rolls like thunder over Chicago Phillips 27-6

Batavia earned a convincing 27-6 win over Chicago Phillips on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 20-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

