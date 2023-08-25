Batavia dominated Chicago Phillips 42-20 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Batavia a 21-6 lead over Chicago Phillips.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Batavia roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 14-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Batavia and Chicago Phillips played in a 27-6 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

