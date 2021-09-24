Bartonville Limestone sprints past East Peoria 36-22

 Skip to main content
Bartonville Limestone notched a win on the victory belt after defeating East Peoria 36-22 on September 24 in Illinois football.

In recent action on September 10, East Peoria faced off against Metamora and Bartonville Limestone took on Washington on September 10 at Washington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 20-6 lead over the Raiders.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 20-6 at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Rockets a 36-14 lead over the Raiders.

