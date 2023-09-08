Bartonville Limestone finally found a way to top East Peoria 13-12 at Bartonville Limestone High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

East Peoria showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Bartonville Limestone as the first quarter ended.

Bartonville Limestone broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 13-12 lead over East Peoria.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria played in a 36-22 game on Sept. 24, 2021.

