Bartonville Limestone finally found a way to top East Peoria 13-12 at Bartonville Limestone High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.
East Peoria showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Bartonville Limestone as the first quarter ended.
Bartonville Limestone broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 13-12 lead over East Peoria.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
The last time Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria played in a 36-22 game on Sept. 24, 2021.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Mt Zion and East Peoria took on Streator on Aug. 25 at Streator High School.
