Aurora Marmion took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chicago Leo 42-14 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Last season, Aurora Marmion and Chicago Leo faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Aurora Marmion Academy.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago Leo squared off with Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a football game.

