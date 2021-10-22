 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Aurora Marmion mauls Chicago De La Salle in strong showing 54-15

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Aurora Marmion broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-15 explosion on Chicago De La Salle at Aurora Marmion Academy on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News