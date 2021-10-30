Aurora Marmion engulfs Chicago Comer College Prep in flames 53-8

Aurora Marmion showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Comer College Prep 53-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Aurora Marmion and Chicago Comer College Prep were both scoreless.

