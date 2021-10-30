Aurora Marmion engulfs Chicago Comer College Prep in flames 53-8

Aurora Marmion showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Comer College Prep 53-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
Recently on October 16 , Chicago Comer College Prep squared up on Chicago Bogan in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Aurora Marmion and Chicago Comer College Prep were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.