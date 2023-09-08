Aurora Christian topped Chicago Hope 27-22 in a tough tilt for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Hope Academy on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first, second and third quarters.

Aurora Christian held on with a 27-22 scoring edge in the final quarter.

