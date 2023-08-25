Auburn posted a narrow 20-13 win over New Berlin in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Auburn a 14-7 lead over New Berlin.

The Pretzels stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-13.

Auburn jumped to a 20-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Auburn and New Berlin faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Auburn High School.

