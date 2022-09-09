Auburn overcomes Pleasant Plains' lead to earn win 41-24

Auburn seemed to be sleepwalking at one point, but awoke to defeat Pleasant Plains 41-24 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Pleasant Plains showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Auburn as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans kept a 20-10 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.