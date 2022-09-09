 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Auburn overcomes Pleasant Plains' lead to earn win 41-24

  • 0

Auburn seemed to be sleepwalking at one point, but awoke to defeat Pleasant Plains 41-24 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Pleasant Plains showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Auburn as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans kept a 20-10 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains faced off on September 24, 2021 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News