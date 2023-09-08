It was a tough night for Pleasant Plains which was overmatched by Auburn in this 48-21 verdict.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a tight 26-21 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Auburn steamrolled to a 40-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Auburn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Auburn squared off with New Berlin in a football game.

