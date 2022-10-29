 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens triumphs in strong showing over Carmi-White County 48-8

Athens stomped on Carmi-White County 48-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 13-8 margin over Carmi-White County after the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a towering 28-8 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Athens jumped to a 35-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on October 14, Athens squared off with Riverton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

