Athens triumphs in strong showing over Carmi-White County 48-8

Athens stomped on Carmi-White County 48-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 13-8 margin over Carmi-White County after the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a towering 28-8 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Athens jumped to a 35-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-0 advantage in the frame.

