Athens survives taut tilt with Maroa-Forsyth 28-21

Athens edged Maroa-Forsyth in a close 28-21 encounter for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 7-0 lead over Athens heading to the intermission locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Trojans locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

In recent action on October 1, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Auburn on October 1 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.

