Athens sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

Athens was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 53-7 victory over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 47-0 advantage at intermission over the Pretzels.

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-7 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.