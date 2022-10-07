 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Athens sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

  • 0

Athens was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 53-7 victory over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 47-0 advantage at intermission over the Pretzels.

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-7 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 23, Athens faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Stanford Olympia on September 23 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News