Athens scuffles before coming around to beat Stanford Olympia 22-8

Athens drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Stanford Olympia 22-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Stanford Olympia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Athens as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Stanford Olympia locked in an 8-8 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Spartans 14-0 in the final quarter.

