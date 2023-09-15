Athens took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Auburn 51-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Athens stormed in front of Auburn 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans drew within 28-18 at the intermission.

Auburn battled back to make it 35-26 in the third quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Auburn faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Auburn High School.

