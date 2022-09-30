 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens rolls like thunder over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8

Athens recorded a big victory over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 29-8 margin over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 16, Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Auburn on September 16 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

