Athens finally found a way to top Stanford Olympia 14-6 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Athens moved in front of Stanford Olympia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 6-6 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 14-6 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Athens and Stanford Olympia played in a 22-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.