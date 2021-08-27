 Skip to main content
Athens overpowers New Berlin in thorough beating 47-22

Athens swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush New Berlin 47-22 during this Illinois football game.

The Warriors and the Pretzels were engaged in a monstrous affair at 34-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 26-14 lead over the Pretzels at the intermission.

The Warriors opened with a 20-6 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.

