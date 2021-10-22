Athens nips Virden North Mac in scare 39-34

Athens found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Virden North Mac 39-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Athens' influence showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on October 8 , Athens squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.