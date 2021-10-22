 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Athens nips Virden North Mac in scare 39-34

  • 0

Athens found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Virden North Mac 39-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Athens' influence showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on October 8 , Athens squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News