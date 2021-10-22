Athens nips Virden North Mac in scare 39-34

Athens found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Virden North Mac 39-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Athens' influence showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

