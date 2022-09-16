Athens has something to talk about, outlasts Auburn in overtime 22-14

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Athens bumped Auburn for a 22-14 vcitory on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Athens and Auburn settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Trojans were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as Athens added to its advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.