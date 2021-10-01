Athens engulfs Auburn in flames 62-17

Athens showered the scoreboard with points to drown Auburn 62-17 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
Athens took charge in front of Auburn 32-0 to begin the second quarter.
Athens' offense took charge to a 40-3 lead over Auburn at halftime.
Athens' power showed as it carried a 54-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
