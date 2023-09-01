Athens controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-21 win against Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 40-14 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Athens steamrolled to a 63-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School.

