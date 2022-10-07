Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Arcola 49-21 on October 7 in Illinois football.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Arcola after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-7 advantage at halftime over the Purple Riders.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.

