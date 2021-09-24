Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond takes victory lap over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 46-19

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond didn't tinker around with Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. A 46-19 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois high school football action on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Villa Grove-Heritage Coop and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Toledo Cumberland on September 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Knights opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Broncos through the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 13-6 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.
The Knights jumped to a 33-19 bulge over the Broncos as the fourth quarter began.
